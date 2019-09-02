Their cruises should’ve ended, but Hurricane Dorian closed the ports. Where did they go?

Serious hurricane damage in Abaco, Bahamas Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019. The Category 5 storm caused serious damage in Abaco. Video shared by bahamaspress.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019. The Category 5 storm caused serious damage in Abaco. Video shared by bahamaspress.com.

Do you know someone who was on a cruise that was scheduled to end at Port of Miami, Port Everglades or Port Canaveral Sunday or Monday? Or, just wonder what happens when your cruise is supposed to end at a Florida port that’s been closed as Hurricane Dorian crawls across the Bahamas?

Your answer is below, where we list the seven cruises that were supposed to end Sunday or Monday at one of the closed Florida ports.

Carnival Liberty

Supposed to return: Monday, Port Canaveral.

Now: Returning Thursday to Port Canaveral after stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Carnival Victory

Supposed to return: Monday, Port of Miami.

Now: Returning Wednesday after stops in Key West and Cozumel.

Norwegian Breakaway

Supposed to return: Sunday, Port of Miami.

Now: The cruise will end in New Orleans on Tuesday. Norwegian says it’ll help passengers adjust flights to get home.

Norwegian Sun

Supposed to return: Monday, Port Canaveral.

Now: Like Norwegian’s Breakaway, the cruise will end in New Orleans on Tuesday. Norwegian says it’ll help passengers adjust flights to get home.

Royal Caribbean Allure

Supposed to return: Sunday, Port Everglades.

Now: Returning Wednesday after going to Roatan, Honduras on Saturday, Costa Maya, Mexico on Sunday and spending two days at sea.

Royal Caribbean Empress

Supposed to return: Sunday, Port of Miami.

Now: Returning Wednesday after spending Sunday at sea, then going to George Town in the Grand Cayman Islands on Monday and spending Tuesday at sea.

Royal Caribbean Harmony

Supposed to return: Sunday, Port Canaveral.

Now: Returning Wednesday to Port Canaveral after spending Saturday and Sunday at Cozumel, Mexico, then Monday and Tuesday at sea.