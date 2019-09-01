Tropical Storm Watch for North Miami-Dade as Category 4 Hurricane Dorian moves west

National Weather Service

There’s a Tropical Storm Watch from Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach and Deerfield Beach to Brevard County’s Sebastian Inlet is under Tropical Storm Warning as of the 5 a.m. Sunday Hurricane Dorian advisory from the National Weather Service.

Part of Broward County is back in the long range possible track cone as Dorian creeps west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (Category 4). It’s 70 miles east of Grand Abaco Island and 255 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Areas under Tropical Storm Warning can expect tropical storm conditions by Monday. Areas under Tropical Storm Watch should keep abreast of changes as tropical storm conditions are possible by Monday night.

Tropical storm winds should start to hit the Bahamas Sunday morning with hurricane force winds smashing the northwestern Bahamas later Sunday, bringing a 15 to 20 foot storm surge to parts of Grand Bahama Island.

“A slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest,” the 5 a.m. public advisory says. “On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas later today and tonight, and should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely,but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.”