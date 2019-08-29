FIU cancels classes as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida

Florida International University advised students to continue monitoring its official communication for any updates as the storm continues to advance. for The Miami Herald

Florida International University canceled classes Friday and Saturday as Hurricane Dorian is projected to hit Florida as early as Monday morning, the college said in a statement.

The school’s campuses will remain open despite the cancellations on Aug. 30 and 31, and faculty and staff still need to report to work. The library, food services and recreation centers will also be open during their regular hours.

“Our goal is to keep our campuses safe and get them up and running as soon as possible after the storm,” the statement said. “On-campus residents are receiving specific instructions from the Department of Housing and Residential Life at MMC and Bayview management at Biscayne Bay Campus.”

FIU advised students to continue monitoring its official communication for any updates as the storm continues to advance. Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 1 storm, and forecasters predict it could make landfall near the Central Florida Atlantic coast.

University of Miami canceled classes at the Coral Gables, marine and medical campuses starting Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Florida Atlantic University announced cancellations until Monday, Sept. 2 and Barry University will be closed until further notice.