Going away for Labor Day? Preparing for Hurricane Dorian should be on your to-do list

Heading out for Labor Day? Emergency management specialists offer tips ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Miami Herald File

Have plans to be out of town for Labor Day?

Well, you can add hurricane preparation to your to-do list.

With no exact prediction of where Hurricane Dorian will end up, anyone planning to leave should prepare just in case, emergency management specialists say.

Karl Fippinger, vice president of Fire and Disaster Mitigation at the International Code Council, said it’s never too early to prepare.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“If you won’t be in your home when the hurricane hits, there are things you can do in advance to protect it,” said Fippinger. “Close the storm shutters on your windows, shut off utilities including gas, electricity and water, and secure outdoor objects such as grills and outdoor furniture or move them inside.”

View graphic

Here are some things to do before jetting off for the weekend:

▪ Secure your home with shutters or plywood. With no clear path for Dorian, you are better safe than sorry.

▪ Unplug electronics in case of power surges. A power surge can ruin televisions and computers. It’s better not to take any chances.

▪ Clean out your refrigerator and freezer. No one wants to come home to a stinky house, which will happen if the electricity goes out.

▪ Clear the patio and put plants inside or in the care of a neighbor. Anything left outside can become flying projectiles.

▪ It doesn’t hurt to request a watch order with your police department. In Miami-Dade, residents can show up at the nearest station to them and fill out paperwork for the request.

▪ Make room in your luggage for important documents or secure them in a safe place.

▪ If you are leaving your car behind, make sure it is parked in a safe spot. It also helps if someone has a key in case the car has to be moved.

▪ Take pictures of items in your home and your car for insurance purposes.