Are you in a hurricane evacuation zone? Check this map
What are hurricane evacuation zones?
Hurricane Dorian is knocking on Florida’s door and it is coming in hard.
With the hurricane now being predicted to hit as a Category 4, it is time to think about if you live in an evacuation zone.
It’s easy to find out if your home is in an evacuation zone by entering your address on a Miami-Dade map. Residents who live near the shoreline and some inland areas — Zones A and B — may be ordered to leave.
The zones are organized from A to E, with zone A being the area most vulnerable to storm surges. A large part of Miami-Dade County is classified as zone A, so check your zone.
For the latest information on Hurricane Dorian, visit the Miami Herald’s hurricane page.
