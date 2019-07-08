There’s a tropical depression forming over Georgia, and it’s drenching South Florida

Is climate change making hurricanes worse? Yes, here’s why. Rising ocean temperatures have fueled some of the most devastating storms in recent years. Kendra Pierre-Louis, a reporter on The New York Time's climate team, explains how. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rising ocean temperatures have fueled some of the most devastating storms in recent years. Kendra Pierre-Louis, a reporter on The New York Time's climate team, explains how.

There’s a potential hurricane brewing in the North Atlantic region, and it appears to be bucking the usual order of things — building over land and heading toward the water.

And it could bring heavy rains to the the still-recovering Florida Panhandle, which was battered by Category 5 Hurricane Michael last fall. There, roofs remain patched with blue tarps, debris is still in heaps and insurance payments continue trickling into a struggling community.

The odd disturbance forming over Georgia has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days, said National Hurricane Center Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart. From there it could go on to become a full-fledged hurricane, the second named storm of the 2019 season.

“It won’t form over land, but once it gets out over the Gulf of Mexico, it will have a better chance to go on and develop,” he said.

When the disturbance hits the extra warm waters of the Gulf — left 3 to 4 degrees hotter thanks to record-breaking high temperatures in June — it could strengthen, dumping rain on Florida’s Panhandle before heading west along the coastline.

For now, that means drenching rains for South Florida for the first half of the week, before the thunderstorms head to the Panhandle, where strong rains still panic local children traumatized by the storm. The National Weather Service predicts Panama City, which took the brunt of last year’s hurricane, will get 6 to 8 inches of rain this week.

The land-to-water path of the storm seems out of the ordinary, but Stewart said 30 percent of all storms come from “non-tropical” sources like this one, unlike the rest of Atlantic storms, which usually form from tropical waves over by the coast of Africa.

“While it might seem unusual or odd, it’s not that particularly unusual,” he said. “This happens more often than people realize.”

Stewart said the potential storm is expected to move slowly, around 10 mph, toward Louisiana and the upper Texas Coast, which could see 10 to 15 inches of rain by the end of the week.

“It’s not going to be a Harvey-type situation at 60 inches, but there’s potential for local heavy rain and flooding,” he said.