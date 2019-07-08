Florida’s weather is changing this week, so you may want to cancel your beach plans

Florida man won’t let rain stop his mowing Strong storms and heavy rain weren’t enough to keep a man from mowing the lawn in Cocoa, Florida, on June 13. This video shows him braving dense rainfall and an ankle-deep puddle to ensure his grass gets a tidy trim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Strong storms and heavy rain weren’t enough to keep a man from mowing the lawn in Cocoa, Florida, on June 13. This video shows him braving dense rainfall and an ankle-deep puddle to ensure his grass gets a tidy trim.

The storms are back in South Florida. Not they have ever left. But there will be more of them this week.

Forecasters say it’ll be one of those soggy stretches, filled with thunder and heavy rain.

Scattered storms are expected Monday, when there is an 80 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.





The Upper Keys already saw downpours and lightning early Monday, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

#RiseAnd Shine - #CBS4 meteorologist @LissetteCBS4 says today will be a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered storms in the afternoon. More https://t.co/ULPYqIqxmd pic.twitter.com/tldZd1Yr7L — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 8, 2019

While there’s no flood warning yet, tread cautiously on the roads — heavy rain could cause water to pool on the roads.

The rest of the week doesn’t look any better, with a 40 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms all the way into Thursday night.

Jul 8: Deep tropical moisture will lead to a wet and stormy start to the week. Heavy rainfall with localized flooding will be the main hazard across South Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/CgDW4dNZ8U — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 8, 2019

Traveling to other parts of Florida this week? Don’t leave your umbrella behind.

A tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and may bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern Gulf Coast, including Florida, with an increased risk for rip currents, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Boaters should also be cautious. Waterspouts might form across the Gulf and Atlantic waters of South Florida.

But, in true Florida fashion, the stormy weather won’t make the heat go away. Temperatures Monday could reach into the upper 80s, and feel like 104.

The rain should mostly clear before the weekend. While we may see some cloudy moments on Friday, the weekend is looking sunny, with a 30 percent chance of rain.