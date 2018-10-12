Aerial images of Florida show the scale of Hurricane Michael’s wrath

What looks ghastly on the ground in the wake of Hurricane Michael looks absolutely apocalyptic from up above.

Satellite images released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the storm crashed ashore near Mexico Beach on Thursday reveal not only its power, but its reach: surging ocean waters that ripped up roads and cleaved new channels, entire neighborhoods blown away and sea bottom carried across forest floors.

Such images can provide an easy way to scale a storm’s impact, especially when roads are impassable. Damage from Hurricane Irma was simple to trace moving up and down the Overseas Highway in the Keys.

But images from the Gulf shoreline after the first Cat 4 on record to strike the Panhandle seem all the more harrowing for their mixture of blue-collar beach towns and sweeping wilderness.

Michael carved two new channels across Cape San Blas, a 17-mile barrier island that fingers into the Gulf of Mexico west of Apalachicola known for low-key vacations scallop-hunting and horseback riding in the surf.

A Google Earth image before Hurricane Michael hit shows Cape San Blas Road and powdery beaches that draw tourists looking for low-key vacations. Source: Google Earth

Hurricane Michael blasted not one, but two new channels across Cape San Blas. Source: NOAA

In Mexico Beach, ground zero for the wreckage, piles of lumber and rubble in place of square rooftops.

An aerial shot of Mexico Beach before Michael hit shows Toucan’s, a popular beachfront bar and grill. Source: Google Earth

The NOAA image after Michael made landfall shows Toucan’s reduced to rubble. Source: NOAA

Along St. Joe Beach, where tourist ads boast quietness as a selling point, Michael widened the beach and rerouted a channel.

St. Joe Beach before Michael made landfall as the first Cat 4 storm on record to strke the Panhandle. Source: Google Earth

St. Joe Beach after Hurricane Michael landed. Source: NOAA

Authorities are just beginning to assess the damage, but early estimates put losses at more than $8 billion. Real estate analysts said about 57,000 homes in the storm’s path were at risk before it hit. Whether the shoreline returns to its former state remains to be seen.



