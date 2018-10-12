Roofs, fencing wrecked at Panhandle prison; some inmates are being shipped out

Friday has been just like Thursday so far, with the loved ones of incarcerated people and corrections officers growing increasingly concerned about a lack of information about conditions at several Florida Panhandle prisons more than 48 hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall there.
The Department of Corrections has repeatedly assured the public that institutions are secure, everyone is accounted for, food and water is available, and there are no reported injuries to inmates or staff. But there has been little to no details shared about specific facilities, leaving many with loved ones in the affected institutions no less concerned about the welfare of those they care about.
“I’m a single parent. He is my only child. I haven’t been able to sleep for two days,” said Yolando Claudio, whose son is an inmate at Gulf Correctional Institution in Wewahitchka, which was damaged in the storm.
Claudio, of Brandon, said she has been frantic because of rumors of horrible conditions spread by other family members.
Renee Walston, of Jacksonville, expressed similar concerns about the rumors on social media. She said even as the department has provided generic updates, the comments on the social media posts are more worrying than the assurances made by the agency.
“You don’t know how true that is,” Walston said of the agency’s blanket responses. “You don’t know what to believe. I just want to know he’s safe.”
The Times-Union and the Herald were able to confirm that some inmates are being moved from the damaged Gulf Correctional Institution into at least one other facility. Reporters are not naming the receiving facility due to concerns about the security of the inmate transfers.
It’s unclear how many inmates were being evacuated. Inmate locations are updated on the Department of Corrections website every 24 hours.
Caravans of supplies — miles long — were being trucked to Gulf CI, where the hurricane ripped off metal roofs to several dorms and destroyed part of the prison’s perimeter fence, several sources said.
“I am sure they have armed personnel out by the fence and they are putting up a temporary fence,’’ said Ron McAndrew, a private prison consultant and former FDC warden.
McAndrew said he spoke with several reliable sources at the prison who told him the facility has been secured, and that some inmates were being moved out to other facilities.
The staff was working with a skeleton crew since most of the officers were affected by the storm. Many people who work at the prison live in some of the hardest hit areas.
“They are pretty much in a state of shock,’’ McAndrew said of the staff.
FDC spokeswoman Michelle Glady said additional officers were being transported up to the Panhandle to support Gulf’s staff.
The chaotic environment is not contained to inmates’ families and partners. Loved ones of correctional officers also called the Times-Union and the Herald desperate for updates.
Comments