After a night of destruction, Hurricane Michael finally weakens to a tropical storm

After carving an agonizing path of destruction across the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and southeastern Alabama for nearly 10 hours, Hurricane Michael finally slowed to a tropical storm at midnight and continued to weaken early Thursday.

Michael roared ashore near Mexico Beach about 1 p.m. central time Wednesday, becoming the most powerful storm to ever strike the Panhandle and the fourth strongest to make landfall in the U.S.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

By early Thursday, the ferocious storm’s winds had slowed to 50 mph as it crossed Georgia. At 5 a.m., the storm was located about 30 miles west of Augusta. The storm is expected to continue weakening, but could regain some strength when it emerges over the Atlantic and becomes a post-tropical storm.

Michael was blamed for at least one death and knocked out power to nearly a half million after crashing ashore. A storm surge that caused severe flooding, with waters cresting rooftops, and winds that shredded roofs and event knocked a train off its tracks, decimated areas along its path. By early Thursday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said waters along the Gulf Coast had finally begun to recede.