Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Panama City just shy of Cat 5 strength

A ferocious Hurricane Michael made landfall east of Panama City Wednesday with pounding 155 mph winds, just shy of a Cat 5 storm.
The storm, the first-ever powerful Category 4 storm to land in the Panhandle, crashed ashore at 1 p.m. five miles northwest of Mexico Beach, a quiet beach town with a population of about 1,200. The wind speed fell just two miles per hour short of the more dangerous storm category.
As it roars inland, National Hurricane Center forecasters warn the back half of the hurricane will continue to spread dangerous storm surge and winds. Flood waters near the Tyndall Air Force Base, where personnel were evacuated Tuesday, could reach 14 feet.
Flooding may also worsen miles inland along more remote parts of the coast near Apalachicola Bay as winds on the storm’s right side keep pushing water onshore. Gauges on the Apalachicola River had already recorded water seven to eight feet higher than normal miles up river, hurricane center director Ken Graham said. Damaging tropical storm-force winds also still extend about 175 miles from the storm’s center, he said.
“When you have a system that comes onshore at 155 mph, it’s going to stay a hurricane for a while,” he said.
Michael’s surge in strength came suddenly. Just 24 hours ago, forecasters had not expected sustained winds to exceed 130 mph, although they warned the storm might strengthen. But overnight as it churned toward the coast over very warm Gulf waters, Michael encountered little wind shear and rapidly intensified, growing by 15 mph in just eight hours.
The storm’s core is expected to continue crossing the Panhandle Wednesday afternoon, and move quickly into southeastern Alabama and Georgia tonight. It’s forward speed remains 14 mph, but that should speed up in the coming hours.
Throughout the morning as the storm neared, heavy wind and surging waters pounded the coast. Coastal roads flooded as waters rose.
In the old paper mill town of Port St. Joe, wind gusts were recorded at 106 mph. Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties were under extreme wind warnings after National Weather Service meteorologists warned gusts could top 130 mph. A wind gauge at the Tyndall recorded a 130 mph gust before it failed Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. The base, just north of where Michael made landfall, moved its F-22 Raptors stealth fighters moved to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio earlier in the week.
Despite urgent evacuation orders that began Monday, many residents hunkered down for the sudden hurricane, which formed just two days ago in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
“This is probably the safest spot in town,” a retired airline pilot. who would only give his first name, Brian, said as he took refuge in his shiny Mercedes-Benz in a concrete garage near downtown Panama City. He originally planned to ride out the storm in his 40-foot sailboat, until the marina kicked him out.
“A boat was probably not the best place to be,” he said.
His car was stuffed with supplies, an empty Dominos pizza box, and an iPad for watching movies. As the storm roared, the garage lights flicked off and howling gusts bent trees in a field across the street. Somewhere nearby, a thumping sound repeated over and over, likely a piece of metal clanging against a building.
Scott Bazar, 45, also took refuge in the church parking garage after a last-minute decision to flee his house and the towering trees in his yard that he worried would topple down. Franklin, his rat terrier, and a cat named Bread Pudding also made the two-block drive from his house.
“This looks like obliteration. It’s pure power,” he said as he watched the winds topple a large ficus tree onto a church playground below.
Earlier in the morning, last-minute gawkers stood on the beach near what’s usually a busy tourist hub lined with miniature golf courses, oyster bars and condos.
“I was going to stay here until it got to a category four,” said Randy Simmons, 57, who came to check on his beachfront condo before heading to another inland property he owns. “This is going to be a big mess.”
McClatchy correspondent Carol Rosenberg contributed to this report.
