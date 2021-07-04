Tropical Storm Elsa is weaker, but it could strengthen before it crosses Cuba Sunday

Tropical Storm Elsa is slower, weaker and smaller after it passed the southeastern coast of Haiti Saturday night.

As of the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa had 65 mph maximum sustained winds that spread about 125 miles from the center. Its forward speed, a breakneck 30 mph a few days ago, had slowed to 13 mph.

The new pace has slowed the timing for impacts expected in the Keys and mainland Florida to Monday evening for the Keys and Tuesday morning for the Tampa area. Both areas are likely to see some tropical storm level winds and a few inches of rain.

In Miami-Dade, which is outside of Elsa’s cone on the current trajectory, officials said strong winds could stop the search-and-rescue effort for the more than 100 missing in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse. The remaining tower is structurally unsound and will be demolished within days.

As of the morning update, Elsa was about 45 miles east-northeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 145 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba.

Elsa has already killed at least three people — one in St. Lucia and two in the Dominican Republic — and left widespread damage in the eastern Caribbean.

Forecasters said Elsa could strengthen slightly to 70 mph winds before it approaches Cuba later Sunday.

Cuba could see “significant flash flooding and mudslides” on Sunday as Elsa dumps 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some spots seeing up to 15 inches. The southern coast could also see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that Tropical Storm Elsa will strengthen slightly as it approaches Cuba on Sunday. NHC

Elsa’s experience over Cuba makes a big difference in what impacts Florida sees.

“The short-term intensity forecast is very dependent on Elsa’s exact track. If the core of the storm moves directly over Jamaica or Cuba, the small vortex would likely be very disrupted due to the mountainous islands. However, if the storm manages to pass between those islands today, some strengthening seems possible,” forecasters wrote.

For now, forecasters predict that Elsa will pass over Cuba and weaken to a low of 50 mph winds by the time it passes by the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

Jul 4 @ 7:30 AM - Here's a look at the threats & impacts from #Elsa to South Florida. Remember that the forecast cone depicts where the center of the storm could go 2/3 of the time, not where impacts could be felt. More information is available at https://t.co/DqQi50IIid #flwx pic.twitter.com/LKNrdeG70o — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 4, 2021

For the Keys, about 2 to 4 inches of rain (with some isolated maximums of 6 inches) are expected, and about 1 to 2 feet of storm surge.

The Keys only has about a 54% chance of seeing tropical-storm-force winds of around 39 mph, starting Monday. Miami’s chances are far lower, at around 16%. Tampa’s chances hover around 35% starting Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Elsa has slowed down, so tropical storm force winds are now expected slightly later. NHC

warnings and watches

Cuba has issued a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch for the provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba. Cuba issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana.

Jamaica and the portion of Haiti from Port-au-Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic are under a tropical storm warning.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are on a tropical storm watch, as is the Florida Keys from Craig Key to the Dry Tortugas.