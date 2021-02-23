Is it summer already? South Florida is getting storms and heat, rinse and repeat

People in South Florida might feel they are living inside a clothes washer and dryer this week — with the dry cycle lasting much longer than the cleaning portion.

Those in the Florida Keys, Miami-Dade and Broward already saw downpours Tuesday morning — and it’s just a tease for what you could see in the afternoon as a relatively weak front approaches.

The National Weather Service in Miami put out a marine weather statement that warned of gusty winds of up to 30 knots, high waves and lightning associated with a line of storms extending from an area about 13 nautical miles east of Boca Raton moving south through Pompano Beach, Hallandale Beach, Coral Gables and the Keys.

“Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass,” the weather service said, adding that a special marine warning could be necessary as waterspouts remain possible.

Storm chances increase, to 50%, after 1 p.m., the weather service said.

Aside from the isolated soaker, these storms shouldn’t be a washout like last week’s deluge that left some streets in Miami Beach and surrounding cities flooded with four to six inches of rain.

The weather service said on Tuesday it is looking at rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch, possibly higher in the thunderstorms.

There is also an elevated rip current risk at beaches through 7 p.m. Tuesday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

After the rain, expect the weak front to pose little relief from the near summer heat, forecasters say.

Temperatures will range from 82 degrees for a high to 69 for a low Wednesday and Thursday. The region can expect mid-80s and mid-70s on either extreme through Monday with little chance of rain.

Think of it as our version of the wash and dry cycle.