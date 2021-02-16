South Florida

Flash flood warning in effect for Miami, Miami Beach

National Weather Service in Miami

It’s been a rainy Tuesday, and it’s not over yet.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flash-flood warning for several municipalities in Miami-Dade including Miami Beach, Miami Shores and Surfside.

The warning, which was updated just before 4 p.m., will last until 7 p.m.

According to NWS, the rain is expected to “affect the coastal Miami metro area during the next couple of hours.”

“Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for extremely dangerous driving conditions and potential for water to invade structures in low-lying areas,” NWS said. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service