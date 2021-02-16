Flash flood warning in effect for Miami, Miami Beach

National Weather Service in Miami

It’s been a rainy Tuesday, and it’s not over yet.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flash-flood warning for several municipalities in Miami-Dade including Miami Beach, Miami Shores and Surfside.

The warning, which was updated just before 4 p.m., will last until 7 p.m.

According to NWS, the rain is expected to “affect the coastal Miami metro area during the next couple of hours.”

“Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for extremely dangerous driving conditions and potential for water to invade structures in low-lying areas,” NWS said. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

