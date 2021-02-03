How cold is it in Florida? Freezing in parts, and enough to open emergency shelters

How cold is it in South Florida?

Mother Nature sent us a cold front, one that forecasters had predicted would bring us the “coldest temperatures of the season” Tuesday night.

And so it did.

Temperatures dropped into the mid- to upper-40s across parts of South Florida overnight, according to the National Weather Service in South Florida.

North and Central Florida even flirted with the upper 20s, the weather service said.

It got cold enough, in the upper 40s, in South Florida that Broward leaders didn’t wast time in extending its cold weather emergency plan another day. The county is opening shelters at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade had already planned on a sheltering plan through Thursday morning, given the forecast.

Check out our LOW Temperatures this Wednesday morning. Some areas even dipped down to the low 40s! Upper 40s for most of #Broward and #MiamiDade Our normal low is 61 degrees this time of year. Even colder tomorrow morning! @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/d0krgsFXQb — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) February 3, 2021

How cold did it get in South Florida last night? When will it warm up?

Miami-Dade and Broward counties saw temperatures between the mid-40s to upper 40s Tuesday night, with about 50 degrees reported near the coast, according to the weather service. The wind made it feel like it was in the high-30s and low-40s in some areas.

“Some areas even dipped down to the low 40s!” CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said, citing Pompano Beach, which woke up to 43 degrees, churros and hot chocolate weather if we’ve ever felt it. “Our normal low is 61 degrees this time of year. Even colder tomorrow morning.”

The “frozen iguanas” forecast we hear about in dips like these will “thaw” out once the temperatures warm up later Wednesday, with highs forecast to be in the 60s. In cold weather, iguanas can be paralyzed and fall from trees. They usually come to once it warms up outside.

However, forecasters say we’ll be seeing another chilly night Wednesday though there won’t be much wind chill. Temperatures are forecast to be be in the 40s again. And yes, that means there’s a chance you’ll wake up Thursday to frozen iguanas again.

The good news? A warming trend will begin Thursday morning, bringing temperatures back to normal for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 60s.

Cooler temperatures presiding over the region today in the wake of a passing cold front. A warming trend will ensue Thursday morning, allowing for temperatures to return to seasonable values for the latter part of the week. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/yztdswSEEi — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 3, 2021

North, Central and Southwest Florida

According to UF Weather, a group of broadcast meteorology students at the University of Florida in Gainesville, much of the region and parts of Florida woke up to at or below freezing temperatures.

Live Oak and Cross City both fell to 30 and 31 degrees, respectively.

Jacksonville, Starke and Lake City hit the 32-degree freezing mark on the nose, Wednesday morning.

The Gainesville students shivered, albeit a tick warmer, at 34 degrees, while Ocala was 35 degrees and Cedar Key seemed the warm spot at 43.

Current temperatures are in the mid 30s over most of #NFla with a few at or below freezing readings coming in along the I-10 corridor. Wind chills are a bit colder than actual temperatures and are in the upper 20s. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/RRpwjAI9El — UF Weather (@UFWeather) February 3, 2021

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the state capital dipped below 30 degrees for a downright cold 29 at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was only expected to climb to 55 degrees in the afternoon before dropping to 32 Wednesday night. Frost is expected Thursday morning.

But since skies were clear in the state, no snow.

As we head to the land of Disney, Orlando remained under a wind chill advisory Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Orlando said.

Forecasters say the wind chill ranges from 29 to 34 degrees in several counties, including Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin.

By 9 a.m., Orlando climbed to 41 degrees en route to a forecast high of 58 degrees, the weather service said. But Wednesday night could dip to 36 degrees with an “excessive cold impact” alert of freeze watches and warnings in effect for all counties, except for Martin.

“Those with sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation, as well as outdoor pets, should take protective actions today to prevent damage from freezing temperatures,” the service in Orlando said.

Tampa Bay and Bradenton felt the upper-40s Wednesday morning and can expect another cold morning on Thursday, with a forecast low of 41, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists had not reported any new records or damage from the chill as of late morning.

South Florida cold weather shelters

The Homeless Trust in Miami’s cold weather emergency plan, which involves opening shelters for people who are homeless, remains activated into Thursday.

Those in need of shelter for the night are advised to call the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 877-877-994-4357 or 305-375-2273.

In Broward, the homeless are advised to report to the Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters.

Fire warning

Oh, and also, be careful with space heaters and other heating tools, experts warn. We’ve had little rain so there’s always a risk of fire weather in such conditions. Also, space heaters placed too close to things like sofas and draperies are a hazard so make sure you leave enough space around heaters.