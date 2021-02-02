Miami and Broward open homeless shelters as forecast calls for the 30s and 40s

Broward County has declared a cold weather emergency for Tuesday night and is in the process of opening up shelters for the homeless ahead of the frigid overnight temperatures. National Weather Service

Miami-Dade and Broward County have activated their cold weather emergency plans for Tuesday night and are in the process of opening up shelters for people who are homeless ahead of plunging overnight temperatures.

South Florida is forecast to see the “coldest temperatures of the season” on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with a drop into the 30s and 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Broward County declared a cold weather emergency that will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until at least 8 a.m. Wednesday. Broward’s forecast is calling for temperatures, including wind chill, to be in the upper-30s and lower-40s during this time.

Those without a home in Broward County are asked to report to the Salvation Army, 1445 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, no later than 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to be taken to a cold-night shelter. Anyone with questions or who need additional information on what the plan for your area is can contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.

Miami-Dade to open homeless shelters ahead of cold temps

The Homeless Trust in Miami’s cold weather emergency plan, which involves opening shelters for people who are homeless, will be in effect through at least Thursday because temperatures across Miami-Dade will be at or below 50 degrees.

If you or someone you know is homeless and requires shelter for the night, contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 877-877-994-HELP (4357) or 305-375-CARE (2273).

The @NWS has forecast temperatures at or below 50°F in portions of Miami-Dade, and the @HomelessMiami has activated their Cold Weather Emergency Plan effective immediately. If you or someone you know needs assistance please call the MDC Homeless Trust at (305)375-2273. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 2, 2021