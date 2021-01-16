Miami-Dade to open cold weather shelters as temperatures fall in South Florida

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan on Saturday and plans to open shelters for the homeless.

That’s because the National Weather Service in Miami forecast temperatures in the low 50s by Saturday night into the morning.

The wind chill could make it feel even chillier than 50.

Need assistance with homeless sheltering? Call 877-994-4357 or 305-375-2273.

Snuggle in your sweater because it’s going to be a very cool weekend https://t.co/JMkaPPL2rc pic.twitter.com/rzFZClmU4V — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) January 16, 2021

Cool temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s in parts of South Florida could last until Monday, the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

Broward has not said yet if it plans to open shelters.