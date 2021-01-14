This is the first rain of the year. And it will bring colder days to South Florida

A rainfall total of 0.56 inches in Hollywood and under half an inch in parts of Miami-Dade overnight into Thursday doesn’t sound like much to celebrate unless you’re a flower.

Jan 14: It may not look like much but this is the first measurable rainfall we have seen across portions of South FL since December! Many areas had a light sprinkle, but the areas in the green circles are the highest values received. How much rain did you get? Did you miss it? pic.twitter.com/QyYXYznsXm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 14, 2021

But when South Florida hasn’t seen any measurable rain since Christmastime, those who like a little shower can do some singing.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Hollywood seems to have gotten the most rainfall at over half an inch. Hialeah hit half an inch of rain, and Doral and Dania Beach were both under half an inch at 0.49.

If you want to sing in the rain, do it fast because there will just be some lingering sprinkles Thursday, said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. By the afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will hit about 70 degrees, she said.

Slightly cooler this Thursday morning courtesy of a cold front that is now stalled out to our South. Waking up with low 60s across #SouthFlorida and highs will be climbing to 70 degrees this afternoon. A light sweater or jacket will work for today. @CBSMiami #cbs4 pic.twitter.com/hzoIGmJpqi — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) January 14, 2021

Friday has a 20% rain chance, and then South Florida will see dry days through Wednesday, with the exception of a 20% chance on Monday, Martin Luther King Day.

We will see some cool days, though, that will match or be cooler than the upper 50s South Florida saw on Thursday morning.

WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez forecasts a range of 73 degrees high to 58 low on Friday. Saturday will be similar. On Sunday, the cold front brings the coolest temperatures. Expect a high of only 69 degrees and a low of 51.

The holiday brings a warming trend. Forecasters are looking at 71 and 56 on Monday, 75 and 58 Tuesday and 77 and 64 Wednesday.