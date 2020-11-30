Florida to feel ‘coldest temperatures of the season.’ Frozen iguanas possible

South Florida’s temperatures will drop into the 50s Monday night, just in time to say goodbye to hurricane season and hello to December. The cold front is expected to bring the “coldest temperatures of the season” this week, according to the National Weather Service.

You also “can’t rule out an isolated falling iguana or two,” the weather service said.

Monday is starting out with comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some rain possible later in the day, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS4. High temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid-80s, according to the weather service.

Then ...

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the chilly 50s Monday night as the cold front settles. But save your “sweater weather” Instagram posts for Tuesday night.

That’s when temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, particularly over inland areas, forecasters said. It will be warmer in the Keys, with lows forecast in the 60s.

The National Weather Service said that the coldest temperatures will be felt Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and those west of Lake Okeechobee might even see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

And in case you need a reminder, iguanas are cold-blooded, which means they slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 40s. If you happen to see a frozen iguana, don’t worry, they are still breathing and will go back to normal once it warms up outside.

Nov 29: Mostly dry again tonight before a cold front moves across the region tomorrow, increasing rain chances through the day. Behind the front, drier conditions return with coldest temperatures of the season. Can't rule out an isolated falling iguana or two. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/TxpsCtkI99 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 29, 2020

Forecasters expect temperatures will get warmer Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

What about the rest of Florida?

For those of you who played hooky from work or school to extend your Thanksgiving break a little longer at Disney or Universal (while socially distancing of course), you’re in luck. It won’t be too hot for some outdoor fun.

Orlando is looking at a high of 75 Monday though temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s during the night. And on Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the high 30s. Perfect hot chocolate and churros weather.

Those who live in the Bradenton and Sarasota area can expect similar temperatures with a high of 74 and lows in the 50s Monday though the forecast is calling for a lot of rain. Tuesday night is also expected to be the area’s coldest day this week with lows in the 40s.

And if you’re planning to travel somewhere in Florida in these next few days, make sure you check the local weather forecast.

Some areas like the Panhandle began seeing cooler temperatures during the weekend and are under a freeze warning at least through Tuesday.

Tallahassee, for example, can expect highs in the mid-to-low 50s through Wednesday, with lows in the 30s. The city is under a freeze warning, which means “significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected,” according to the weather service.

“Coldest temps of the season so far! Protect the 4 Ps of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and (uninsulated/outdoor) Pipes!,” the National Weather Service Tallahassee office tweeted.

11/30 - Good morning! A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area tonight, and another one will likely be needed tomorrow night. Coldest temps of the season so far! Protect the 4 Ps of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and (uninsulated/outdoor) Pipes! #FLwx #Gawx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/RgGOPRn4qq — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) November 30, 2020