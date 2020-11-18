Cold alert: Miami may not hit 80, but other parts of Florida are even more ridiculous

Miami, you’re chilling out.

No, really, you are feeling it Wednesday as temperatures may not even hit 80, according to the National Weather Service.

As you shiver at Wednesday’s forecast high of 79 degrees in South Florida, be kind and send warm wishes to your neighbors to the north.

That’s because parts of Florida are actually chilly thanks to a cold front.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“While we are waking up with upper 60s and low 70s here in South Florida check out the 50s across Central Florida and the upper 40s across North Florida,” CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez pointed out on Twitter Wednesday morning.

While we are waking up with upper 60s and low 70s here in #SouthFlorida check out the 50s across #CentralFlorida and the upper 40s across #NorthFlorida @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/H8yA2iwKbD — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 18, 2020

Jacksonville, Gainesville and Tallahassee felt the most chill, with temperatures of 46 in Jax and 47 in the state capital and around the University of Florida.

Orlando in the middle of the state was 56.

The warmest spot in Florida? Key West, naturally, at 72 — two degrees warmer than Miami.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

What can Florida expect later in the day?

In Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties there’s a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Wednesday (and 5 p.m. in the Keys) thanks to some stiff breezes up to 35 mph.

Dry conditions will prevail today with gusty northeasterly winds. A wind advisory is in effect for the east coast metro areas today and there is a high risk of rip currents for the east coast beaches. #flwx. pic.twitter.com/rQhabyTFKs — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 18, 2020

The gusty winds are making marine conditions perilous, with Atlantic seas building 7 to 10 feet and rip currents along the beaches.

Rain chances are just 20% through the weekend with a warming trend returning highs to the low 80s as the week progresses.

Miami’s low Wednesday night is forecast to be 71 degrees, and 69 in Fort Lauderdale, the weather service said.

Jacksonville will range from a high of 64 Wednesday afternoon to a low of 52 at night as temps inch upward through the week and rain chances are highest Thursday at 40%.

Gainesville is going to hold on to the upper 40s Wednesday night after reaching about 67 degrees during the day and then hit the low 70s Thursday forward as highs.

Tallahassee will be the cold spot, at 43 Wednesday night and just 64 degrees in the day.

Orlando will see a low of 59 degrees Wednesday night and, like South Florida, a windy gusty day.

Maybe it’s time to break out the Christmas and holiday music early? We sure could use some good cheer and the weather’s cooperating a bit.