Attention, Miami: You’re about to shiver, have churros and hot chocolate. 60s are coming

“Autumn-like air” is heading to South Florida, says CBS4 meteorologist Craig Setzer. And that arrival is pushing the high humidity and tropical warmth away from the area, like a blanket being kicked off the bed.

That’s a good thing.

“Tonight, less humid and slightly cooler air spills in lasting much of the week,” Setzer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “The only downside, by later this week, gusty ocean breezes will bring quick shower lasting into the weekend.”

Cold front and showers

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, the cold front moving south is likely to bring scattered showers as it heads down the South Florida coast throughout Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy and, with high tides and already saturated grounds, “flooding may be possible if storms train over the same area or along the coast as drainage may be slower during high tide this morning,” the service said in a coastal flood statement.

The rain chance Tuesday is 50%.

So how cold is this front?

You might enjoy some churros and hot chocolate because, well, who doesn’t? Maybe even a sweater. But it’s not the big chill yet.

“A degree or two below average” Wednesday, said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

Lows and wind gusts

Expect lows in the 60s at night with highs in the 70s Tuesday night through a gradual warming by the weekend, along with windy days, the weather service forecasts.

The weather service in Key West also believes a wind advisory may be necessary for the Keys on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind gusts are expected to hit 37 mph Wednesday in Miami-Dade and 30 mph in the Keys.

Be careful if you plan to hit the beach for a quick November swim. There is a high risk for rip currents along coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach county beaches.