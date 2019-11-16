Florida finally feels like fall this weekend. And another cold front is on the way

So, South Florida and Tampa Bay rose to comfy temperatures in the mid-60s and Jacksonville will barely reach the mid-50s as a high today, before dipping into the 40s.

When’s this cold front going to end? You’re asking already? Don’t you want to bask in fall-like temperatures for awhile longer?

The answer is it will begin to warm up Monday in Florida as the current cold front dissipates, according to the National Weather Service. But you will still feel fall-like, and cooler, conditions for much of the coming work week because another cold front is on the way by midweek, said CBS4 meteorologist Craig Setzer.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The coming cold front should feel like a repeat of Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and lows about 10 degrees cooler in South Florida, before a high of 80 returns next weekend.

Saturday’s 60s represented South Florida’s coolest morning since April 21, said NBC6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin. “With temps in the 50s, Sunday morning will be the coldest since March 23rd,” he said on Twitter.

With temps in the 60s, this was South Florida's coolest morning since April 21st. With temps in the 50s, Sunday morning will be the coldest since March 23rd. @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/PpUUiE0N1R — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) November 16, 2019

Enjoy these tantalizing tastes of the fall and winter because they may become fewer at the start of the next decade.

According to Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist for The Weather Company, Florida will see temperatures that are slightly above normal this winter.

This pattern will affect much of the southern and western U.S., the Weather Channel reported, while northern and eastern states will shiver at below average temperatures.

The warming up trend for Florida and east and Gulf coasts begins in January after a slightly cooler December, Crawford said, citing factors like “a lack of Arctic ice,” which will keep east coast waters from chilling so much.