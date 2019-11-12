Hundreds of cold weather records set to fall this week — and then there’s South Florida

Much of the U.S. is already in a deep freeze and South Florida is finally getting the message: Thanksgiving is around the corner so start acting seasonal, will ya?

So, yes, it’s going to cool down in South Florida, starting with a little tease on Wednesday when temperatures should reach a high of just 80. The low will be just a bit cooler, about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, by Friday, another cold front makes it way south — and that one should really feel like the fall in Miami and Fort Lauderdale as temperatures dip into the low-70s and upper-60s. Rain chances are the highest on Friday at 50%.

Bradenton and the Tampa Bay area should be even cooler, with highs reaching only 73 degrees by Wednesday, with lows of 59 degrees by Friday.

Most of the country is in a deep freeze due to arctic air that has plunged as far South as Texas currently waking up with 20s & 30s. Single digits and teens now for Northern Plains & Midwest. Low 70s & upper 60s here in #SouthFlorida Cold front is headed our way @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/DwlQKYKHf9 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 12, 2019

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service was already forecasting more than 360 daily cold records could be tied or set Tuesday through Thursday morning in the U.S. from the northern plains to North Florida, where folks could see lows in the 30s Wednesday morning in Jacksonville.

Nationwide, expect “both record lows and record cold high temperatures for a particular day,” according to the Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service in Miami also issued a hazardous weather alert for mid to late week as marine conditions are expected to get rough as the cold fronts trickle in, bringing an elevated rip current risk.