We want to know when South Florida will feel the fall. The change is coming soon

You marked off Sept. 23 on your calendar — the official start of fall this year.

You dutifully turned your clocks back an hour last weekend to “fall back.”

You probably even noticed the change of leaves in your friends’ Facebook posts and the arrival of cooler weather around the nation, even in Florida’s Panhandle.

But somehow South Florida missed the memo. Fall is here but not here.

That may be changing. Kind of.

WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez’s tweet on Tuesday morning certainly was enticing. She said that fall is arriving Saturday with lows in the upper-60s to low-70s along the east coast, with lower humidity, too.

There are three cold fronts on the way, said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. The first won’t make it south, stalling north. But relatively weak front number two will bring some relief by the weekend, with lower humidity. A third “cold front” could reach us next week, she said.

A series of cold fronts on the way. Front #1 will stall to our North late week, so we stay warm & humid through Friday. Cold Front #2 arrives this weekend & it will be less warm & less humid. And a 3rd cold front is forecast to clear early next week. Watch @CBSMiami for details pic.twitter.com/siLW0eAG8y — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 5, 2019

This middle front, number two, should notch high temperatures down later Saturday and into Sunday, when the high is forecast to be about 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

So what will you have to endure until this brief respite and somewhat fall conditions?

More summer in the city, as the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area will still see highs in the upper-80s Tuesday through the work week, which will feel more like the 90s.

The National Weather Service is also warning of high rip currents currently for northern Palm Beach County beaches, with a moderate risk along the rest of the east coast.

Possible thunderstorms Tuesday and “deteriorating marine and beach conditions” into the week as the “cold front pushes through the area,” according to the weather service.