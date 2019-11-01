Weather heat

Near or record heat in South Florida on Nov. 1. A chance for a freeze in Pensacola.

When is it going to act like the fall in Miami?

Certainly not Friday or this weekend as the heat and humidity should put the high at 89 degrees in South Florida, according to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. If it does hit 89 — and the heat index will make it feel at least 10 degrees warmer — it would tie the high temperature record Miami and Fort Lauderdale hit in 1958, when Dwight D. Eisenhower was the U.S. president.

Key West set a record high for Nov. 1 of 88 degrees in 1941, a little over a month before the U.S. entered World War II. The high could hit 87 degrees today, Gonzalez said.

The Calendar may now say #November but it will feel more like September due to the heat & humidity. We'll be flirting with RECORD HEAT today as highs soar to the upper 80s this afternoon. The old record in Miami & Ft. Lauderdale: 89 The old record in Key West: 87 @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/EfwCc61T1k — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 1, 2019

Sunday should hit a high of 82 degrees, which feels a shade more seasonal, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, but that’s only because that’s the day with the greatest rain and thunderstorm chance at 50%.

Otherwise, daytime highs won’t get to 82 again until Thursday, with night lows in the upper 70s through next week.

Contrast that with Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle where it was 37 degrees at 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Weather Channel, with a wind chill at the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Tallahassee and Jacksonville also feel the fall, with a winter snap, as temperatures are 43 and 53 degrees, respectively.

Highs will remain in the mid-60s with lows in the 40s through Tuesday in Pensacola before a warming trend bumps the high to 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But the cold front that had moved in from the west, dipping Pensacola temperatures by 20 degrees on Halloween into the 40s for trick or treaters, according to the Pensacola News Journal won’t make its