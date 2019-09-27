Fall was in the air this week. Will the cooler weather stick around?

Florida man won’t let rain stop his mowing Strong storms and heavy rain weren’t enough to keep a man from mowing the lawn in Cocoa, Florida, on June 13. This video shows him braving dense rainfall and an ankle-deep puddle to ensure his grass gets a tidy trim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Strong storms and heavy rain weren’t enough to keep a man from mowing the lawn in Cocoa, Florida, on June 13. This video shows him braving dense rainfall and an ankle-deep puddle to ensure his grass gets a tidy trim.

In case you haven’t noticed, fall arrived this week in South Florida.

Here, it’s not about falling leaves. It’s about the afternoon high not reaching 90. When the lower humidity allows you to walk outside without breaking a sweat. And when it’s 68 degrees in Kendall before sunrise.

That, friends, is autumn Miami-style.

But sadly, it’s not lasting. This weekend, the rain chance is going up. And next week might break the 90-degree mark again.

South Florida could see some thunderstorms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, and the bad weather could stick around into early next week as some tropical moisture returns to the area.

The forecast is calling for a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers from Saturday until Tuesday.

But, it’s South Florida, so our weather is never simple.

The rain arrived early in Key West and the Lower Keys, which were placed under a flood advisory on Friday. The area had seen two inches of rain by the afternoon.

FLOOD ADVISORY issued for #KeyWest in the Lower #FLKeys, until 2:15 PM EDT.



Up to 2" of rain has fallen across Key West this morning, with an additional 0.50-1" possible. These rainfall amounts will add to the saltwater flooding, associated with the higher high tides. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Zg86ZDdRRd — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 27, 2019

There was also a moderate risk of rip currents for all Atlantic beaches Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook. Low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast may also see some minor flooding near the times of high tides at least until Tuesday morning.

But, every South Floridian knows the one thing you can count on in Florida is the heat.

Even though next week is forecast to be windy with scattered showers, temperatures are expected to be in the upper-80s, with highs possibly reaching the low 90s.

And it will likely stay cooler at night.

Lows will only reach the mid- to high-70s

Now, that feels like fall..

While mostly dry today for #SoFla, the chances of rain are returning to the area. Also, the spring tides are forecast to run above normal and may bring some minor coastal flooding to the Atlantic coast around each high tide through at least Tuesday morning #NWSMiami #Flwx #Miami pic.twitter.com/2pvVFlzbaM — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2019