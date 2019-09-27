Weather News
Fall was in the air this week. Will the cooler weather stick around?
In case you haven’t noticed, fall arrived this week in South Florida.
Here, it’s not about falling leaves. It’s about the afternoon high not reaching 90. When the lower humidity allows you to walk outside without breaking a sweat. And when it’s 68 degrees in Kendall before sunrise.
That, friends, is autumn Miami-style.
But sadly, it’s not lasting. This weekend, the rain chance is going up. And next week might break the 90-degree mark again.
South Florida could see some thunderstorms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, and the bad weather could stick around into early next week as some tropical moisture returns to the area.
The forecast is calling for a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers from Saturday until Tuesday.
But, it’s South Florida, so our weather is never simple.
The rain arrived early in Key West and the Lower Keys, which were placed under a flood advisory on Friday. The area had seen two inches of rain by the afternoon.
There was also a moderate risk of rip currents for all Atlantic beaches Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook. Low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast may also see some minor flooding near the times of high tides at least until Tuesday morning.
But, every South Floridian knows the one thing you can count on in Florida is the heat.
Even though next week is forecast to be windy with scattered showers, temperatures are expected to be in the upper-80s, with highs possibly reaching the low 90s.
And it will likely stay cooler at night.
Lows will only reach the mid- to high-70s
Now, that feels like fall..
