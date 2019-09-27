Karen weakens to a Tropical Depression, could dissolve ‘at any time’

Karen is fizzling out in the Atlantic, and it could dissolve “at any time,” forecasters said Friday morning.

The storm weakened to a tropical depression overnight, and the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center said Karen is “becoming increasingly disorganized,” with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The NHC forecasted the storm to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday evening and degrade further by Monday.

The latest track showed the storm is still going to loop, although in a much more compact way than forecasters predicted earlier this week. By Sunday morning, Karen is expected to still be southeast of Bermuda with 30 mph winds.