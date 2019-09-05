The tropics are heating up. So are Miami temperatures, with record high in the forecast

Quick tips for heat safety The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers.

Hurricane Dorian has left Floirda and is currently skirting and lashing the coasts of the Carolinas as a Category 3 menace.

Meanwhile, a disorganized Tropical Storm Gabrielle, and three disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the tropics.

At least Tropical Storm Fernan is no longer being watched. It was downgraded to a tropical depression in Thursday’s 5 a.m. report as it rained over Mexico.

Gabrielle is several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands heading northwest at 8 mph with 50 mph winds. No real change over the last day and if it hangs on to its tropical storm status it will continue heading out to sea through Tuesday and is a concern solely to shipping lanes, according to meteorologists. But one of the other three storms has some potential to be a threat to land.

The tropical disturbances

Here’s a look at the disturbances from the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. tropical weather outlook for September 5, 2019. National Hurricane Center

▪ Disturbance #1 is a small area of low pressure a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. The system is producing limited showers and thunderstorms, well to the southeast of the center. But significant development as it moves northeastward across the central north Atlantic is unlikely — 30% through the next five days — because it will be battered by upper-level winds, forecaster’s say.

This one is no threat to the mainland U.S.

▪ Disturbance #2 is a trough of low pressure about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. There is a lot of rain and thunder with this one, but it’s disorganized and only slow development, “if any,” is expected into the workweek (just a 10% chance).

▪ Disturbance #3. This tropical wave is still far from any land masses in the Caribbean or U.S. coastlines. At the 8 a.m. advisory, this broad low pressure area was hovering about halfway between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Unlike the other two disturbances, the National Hurricane Center is giving this one a 50% chance of development over a five day period and 10% by Saturday.

A Miami heat record?

Meantime, Miami could see a new heat record Thursday, says CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. Miami Herald’s news partner forecasts a high of 95 degrees. If sot, hat would topple the 2017 record of 93 degrees.

“Either way, ‘feels like’ temps will be in the triple digits,” Gonzalez said.

The National Weather Service puts the high at 93 degrees with a heat index at 102 for Thursday.

The danger from rip currents, forecast on Wednesday to last through Thursday and possibly into the weekend, remains in effect at South Florida beaches.

The rain chance Thursday? Just 10% and then 20% through Monday, the National Weather Service in Miami says.