Yes, there will be storms. But they may not come at the usual time

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

Your lunch break might not get rained out. But other parts of your day could be drenched.

Forecasters are predicting a 50 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.

South Florida is expected to see at least between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

There’s a twist

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Weather Service in Miami’s detailed Tuesday forecast shows a lot of info beside the high rain chance: mostly cloudy, high near 88, and the wind is coming from the east.

Those chilling on the beach should also be careful in water. There’s a “moderate risk” for rip currents, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

The outlook is also warning that thunderstorms are possible all across South Florida. But the weather service isn’t saying, as it usually does, if there’s a certain time of the day (the usual afternoon, for instance) when we’ll see most of the rain.

This could mean our entire day is wet. Or, maybe not.

The service said on Twitter that most of the showers and thunderstorms will be hitting those living in the east coast along Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach mainly in the morning and afternoon.

Then, it’ll move into the interior and Gulf Coast late afternoon and into the evening.

Aug 20: Increased moisture with showers and thunderstorms across the region today. Timing for the east coast will be this morning and afternoon before activity moves over the interior and towards the Gulf coast later this afternoon and evening #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ggTk9tJesB — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 20, 2019

John Morales, NBC6 chief meteorologist, said Tuesday’s rainfall looked like it would hit the region more in the morning and the night.

If it does, this means lunch time, your kids dismissal and your commute back home will be much nicer than last week.

How is Tuesday's 60% rain chance different from last Tuesday's 60%? The rain is coming mostly at night and in the morning, and the showers are moving right along on an easterly breeze. This keeps South Florida from dealing with flooding storms like last wk pic.twitter.com/IlzlbNcbxJ — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 20, 2019

As for the Keys, the detailed forecast says to expect the showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m, according to the National Weather Service’s Key West office.

So, wait, when will it rain?

Those up early Tuesday morning already saw some of the wet weather in Miami-Dade, including Bay Harbor Islands and North Miami Beach, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

She says the showers will be staying throughout the day.

Good Tuesday Morning! Grab the umbrella! Some showers moving in across parts of #MiamiDade county. And the rain chance is higher today. Already some wet weather soaking parts of Bay Harbor Islands and North Miami Beach Watch @CBSMiami for my updates #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/bjpzwrXO1u — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) August 20, 2019

The Weather Channel’s prediction is similar and is showing some slight showers in the morning, but its hourly forecast is pegging most of the rain will fall starting at noon and into the night.

One thing is clear: It looks like it’s just going to be another regular rainy South Florida day. So, just take the umbrella.