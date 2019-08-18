Miami’s back-to-school might get clear skies. But it could feel over 100 degrees

Today might be a good day to let the kids play inside until the smoke subsides. Miami Herald

The first day back to school for many of Miami’s students will be really hot, but forecasters think the region might get a break from rainy afternoons.

The day will start off in the upper 70s and the lower 80s closer inland. But by mid-afternoon, temperatures could feel upwards of 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Folks that are sending their kids back to school on Monday...definitely want to keep in mind hydration for the afternoon bus ride,” said Robert Garcia, meteorologist for the NWS in Miami.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday morning, but Sunday’s dry afternoon could help limit the potential for flooding, Garcia said. Rain chances might increase on Tuesday into Wednesday night and continue steadily into the weekend.