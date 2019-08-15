Flash flood warning issued for parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

How rotten is the weather today?

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Richmond Heights area of South Miami-Dade just after 3:15 p.m. and it’s in effect for two hours to 5:16 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Richmond Heights FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NnNG6g65Q2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 15, 2019

Not just a flood warning, but a flash flood.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, “a flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop.”

A flash flood can even occur in an area that isn’t even getting any rain — although that is not the case in South Florida these days.

“A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring.”

The weather service suggests seeking high ground.

A strong cluster of thunderstorms is currently moving across Miami-Dade, southern Broward, mainland Monroe, and eastern Collier counties, moving northeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

Winds at 45 mph and more are possible.

Areas affected include: Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead General Airport, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Kendall, Weston and North Miami.