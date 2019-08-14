Weather News
There’s another flood warning — and this time the water might start to creep inside
After a wet weekend, more rain to come to South Florida
The National Weather Service in Miami has issued so many flood watches this week it’s hard to keep up.
A new South Florida flood watch is until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
What makes this one different?
This time the water might start creeping into your house thanks to all that saturated ground.
The water
The flood watch from this persistent unsettled weather includes coastal areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.
“Roads may become impassable, and water may begin to enter structures in the hardest hit areas,” the weather service in Miami said.
Strong thunderstorms are already starting to build in parts of South Florida, echoing a severe band that doused the area Tuesday night. The 11:30 a.m. significant weather advisory was for inland Palm Beach due to possible funnel clouds, gusty winds and heavy rains.
A marine warning was also issued for Gulf waters due to a band of thunderstorms.
The heat
You’d think this would cool things down — and it will while it’s storming. But overall heat indexes are still expected to run from 100 to 108 degrees into the weekend.
So when do we get a chance to dry out a bit?
When will we dry out?
Thursday night. That’s when the rain chance is at its lowest this week — between 20% and 30%. The probability goes back up to 40% through Sunday.
“The good news is forecast models show drier air moving in this weekend to lower the rain chance a bit. However, Saturday and Sunday we’ll still have the potential for spotty storms,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.
Comments