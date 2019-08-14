There’s another flood warning — and this time the water might start to creep inside

After a wet weekend, more rain to come to South Florida After a wet weekend, hail, waterspouts and flooding are all possible with Monday’s afternoon thunderstorms. Check MiamiHerald.com for weather updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a wet weekend, hail, waterspouts and flooding are all possible with Monday’s afternoon thunderstorms. Check MiamiHerald.com for weather updates.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued so many flood watches this week it’s hard to keep up.

A new South Florida flood watch is until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

What makes this one different?

This time the water might start creeping into your house thanks to all that saturated ground.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The water

The flood watch from this persistent unsettled weather includes coastal areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

“Roads may become impassable, and water may begin to enter structures in the hardest hit areas,” the weather service in Miami said.

14 AUG : A Flood Watch is in effect through 9 PM EDT tonight, August 14. This means that flooding IS POSSIBLE, especially across portions of Broward County where plenty of rainfall was seen yesterday. Regardless, all east coast is under flood watch today. Be extra cautious. #flwx pic.twitter.com/wtQXd3sPcv — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 14, 2019

Strong thunderstorms are already starting to build in parts of South Florida, echoing a severe band that doused the area Tuesday night. The 11:30 a.m. significant weather advisory was for inland Palm Beach due to possible funnel clouds, gusty winds and heavy rains.

A marine warning was also issued for Gulf waters due to a band of thunderstorms.

14 AUG : Special Marine Warning issued for portions of the Gulf waters. Strong cluster of thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and gusty winds greater than 34 kt. #flwx pic.twitter.com/mFIHTRnqq2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 14, 2019

The heat

You’d think this would cool things down — and it will while it’s storming. But overall heat indexes are still expected to run from 100 to 108 degrees into the weekend.

So when do we get a chance to dry out a bit?

When will we dry out?

Thursday night. That’s when the rain chance is at its lowest this week — between 20% and 30%. The probability goes back up to 40% through Sunday.

“The good news is forecast models show drier air moving in this weekend to lower the rain chance a bit. However, Saturday and Sunday we’ll still have the potential for spotty storms,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.