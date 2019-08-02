‘Turn around and don’t drown,’ weather service says. It’s going to be that kind of day

New tropical wave heading to South Florida A new tropical wave in the Atlantic is heading to South Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new tropical wave in the Atlantic is heading to South Florida.

The National Weather Service in Miami wants you to know it’s going to be such a wet stretch in South Florida that it’s turning to a catchy country ditty by a dude named Matt Hawk to spread a warning.

In the video, the country troubadour sings of the life-risking dangers of driving on flooded roads — almost a certainty Friday and into the weekend thanks to a continuing weather disturbance crossing Florida that has meteorologists predicting “torrential rainfall” in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys.

An arriving King Tide this weekend also could lead to street flooding even if it didn’t have that disturbance adding more water to the flow.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Hawk sings in a 30-second video that the weather service sent out on Twitter Friday to warn people not to drive into deep water on the streets. The singer strums a guitar amid roiling waters on the road. “Might take a little time but heed the warning signs and turn around.”

How much rain for South Florida?

So how much water are we talking about?

“An outside chance for total rainfall accumulations to reach four to seven inches,” in parts of South Florida’s east coast, the weather service in Miami warns.

A moist air mass is going to sit on us like the proverbial wet blanket over South Florida through Sunday, while additional weak disturbances move across the area. This means “multiple rounds” of scattered thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Put it all together and that “torrential rainfall” prediction begins to make sense. Morning rush hour drivers in Hollywood and other parts of Broward already got a soaking, CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said on Twitter around 6 a.m.

Wet start to Friday but hey, At least it's Friday! The worst of the weather right now is in Broward. Grab your raincoat before your head out the door! #SouthFlorida #rainy #storms #TGIF #CBS4 #flwx @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/fPo8f7dhHp — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) August 2, 2019

On Friday morning, the weather service issued a marine alert from Palm Beach to Key Biscayne warning boaters of possible waterspounts and wind gusts to 30 knots.

02 AUG 8:00 AM : A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the offshore Atlantic waters. Waterspouts and wind gusts are possible. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4bwCuRf8Yd — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 2, 2019

Rain chances range from 80% Friday to 60% Sunday, with a lull Saturday night at 30% in Miami-Dade and Broward. Slightly less in the Florida Keys with Friday’s 70% rain chance higher than the 60% to 30% Keys folk will see through Sunday night.

The heat’s still on

Sorry to be so gloomy, but don’t expect too much of a break from the heat. High temperatures are still forecast to hit 89 degrees through the weekend and 90 in the Florida Keys, climbing to 91 on Monday when much of the rain moves off.

Latest on possible tropical depression

The two-day tropical weather outlook released at 8 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019, by the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The center is watching a disturbance out in the Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles that has a 50% chance of development over five days. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area of unsettled weather that was located several hundred miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic, according to the 8 a.m. Friday outlook. A tropical depression could form well east of the Leeward Islands by the start of the work week as the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, the hurricane center said.

Chances for development are low at 20% over 48 hours and considered medium at 50% over five days.

“Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development as the system approaches the Leeward Islands Tuesday and Wednesday,” the hurricane center said Friday morning.