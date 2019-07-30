Severe weather alert issued for boaters from Palm Beach to Key Largo

Boating safety tips from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Watson, a member of the Marine Unit of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office suggests some safe boating practices -- having the proper safety equipment, obeying information signs, and providing a float plan before your outing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputy Mike Watson, a member of the Marine Unit of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office suggests some safe boating practices -- having the proper safety equipment, obeying information signs, and providing a float plan before your outing.

A strong line of thunderstorms, with winds that could hit 30 knots, have moved over Atlantic waters from Palm Beach in the north to Ocean Reef in the south.

These Tuesday morning storms are nearly stationary and could affect boaters in several areas, most immediately east of Ocean Ridge and east of Fort Lauderdale to near Virginia Key to near Soldier Key to near Triumph Reef to Carysfort Reef Light, the National Weather Service in Miami said in a marine weather statement that is in effect until 10 a.m..

30 July - 839am: A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the coastal Atlantic waters. Wind gusts up to 30 knots and waterspouts are possible. #flwx pic.twitter.com/xmiBEEW12R — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 30, 2019

Boaters can expect gusty winds, rough seas and intense lightning strikes.

“Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass,” the weather service said.

Waterspouts are also possible.

Safety tips on the water

▪ If you’re on the open water during these storms stay below deck if possible.

▪ Keep away from ungrounded metal objects.

▪ If you’ve plans to head out on the water pay attention to weather alerts. South Florida is, of course, quite predictable (it’ll storm in the summer) and quite unpredictable (storms can come and go at a moment’s notice.)