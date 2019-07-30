Weather News

Severe weather alert issued for boaters from Palm Beach to Key Largo

A strong line of thunderstorms, with winds that could hit 30 knots, have moved over Atlantic waters from Palm Beach in the north to Ocean Reef in the south.

These Tuesday morning storms are nearly stationary and could affect boaters in several areas, most immediately east of Ocean Ridge and east of Fort Lauderdale to near Virginia Key to near Soldier Key to near Triumph Reef to Carysfort Reef Light, the National Weather Service in Miami said in a marine weather statement that is in effect until 10 a.m..

Boaters can expect gusty winds, rough seas and intense lightning strikes.

“Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass,” the weather service said.

Waterspouts are also possible.

Safety tips on the water

If you’re on the open water during these storms stay below deck if possible.

Keep away from ungrounded metal objects.

If you’ve plans to head out on the water pay attention to weather alerts. South Florida is, of course, quite predictable (it’ll storm in the summer) and quite unpredictable (storms can come and go at a moment’s notice.)

