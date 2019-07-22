No, the funnel cloud wasn’t caused by coming depression. It’s just South Florida

Heavy storms moved through west Miami-Dade July 22, 2019. National Weather Service

A tropical depression may be on its way to South Florida, but that isn’t stopping Mother Nature from throwing another curve ball to the area.

On Monday, “typical summer storms” caused parts of Miami-Dade to experience heavy rain and gusty winds.

And at least one funnel cloud formed in the western edge of the Everglades near Krome Avenue, the National Weather Service said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jul 22 318PM: Strong storms have developed across the western edge of the metro across central & southern Miami-Dade County. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts in excess of 45mph, and funnel clouds are possible pic.twitter.com/uATMZ4yTMT — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 22, 2019

“These are fairly typical summer thunderstorms,” said Robert Molleda, a meteorologist with the weather service. “It was close enough that people could see it”

Many South Floridians took to social media to share the view.

“Look out Miami funnel clouds forming West Dade, Kendall drive area!!!” one Facebook user posted with a video showing dark skies.

But the storms have nothing to do with the tropical depression that formed Monday near the Bahamas, Molleda said. That storm is expected to bring drenching rain early Tuesday morning and into the day.

Molleda said “instability in the atmosphere,” is what likely caused Monday’s wicked weather. In this case, the funnel dissipated and never posed a threat to land.

“We monitor funnel clouds closely because if it goes lower it can turn into a tornado,” Molleda said.