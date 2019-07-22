There’s a tropical wave crossing the Bahamas. South Florida will feel it this week

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Get ready for another stormy week, South Florida.

A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to the Atlantic coast.

The tropical wave is over the Bahamas Monday morning, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4, so there’s a high chance South Florida won’t start feeling it until nightfall.

Tropical wave is moving over the Bahamas this morning and is expected to bring stormy weather pattern starting tonight for #SouthFlorida as it get closer to our area #flwx #storms #CBS4 @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/VCZguzv3YI — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) July 22, 2019

The good news is that the National Hurricane Center doesn’t expect the disturbance to be anything more than a cloud of good old Florida rain. They say there’s only a 20 percent chance of it forming into anything serious in the next five days.

If you want to go out and enjoy the sunshine, Monday morning is your best shot. The forecast is looking mostly sunny, with temperatures in the high 80s. Once the afternoon rolls around, you might see some slight showers and thunderstorms.

Monday night is when the real deal begins. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, enough to potentially cause some street flooding.

Tuesday is when you’ll want to have an umbrella — and maybe some rain boots — with you at all times. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. And it will only gets worse, with a 70 percent chance of rain come Tuesday night.

The rest of the week is similar, with 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, until Friday when it drops to a low 20 percent.

July 22: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase early this week, especially over the east coast of South Florida and the Atlantic waters tonight into Tuesday. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/qQpViquApq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 22, 2019

Hazardous Weather Outlook

While thunderstorms seems to be our biggest issue Monday, it’s also looking pretty windy, with isolated thunderstorm wind gusts predicted to be around 45 miles per hour. Boaters should expect wind gusts of 25 knots in the water — that’s almost 30 miles per hour. There’s also a slight chance of waterspouts forming along the coastal waters.

And that’s the best forecast.

The rest of the week is looking at thunderstorms, wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour, and water pooling in low lying and poorly drained areas from the heavy rainfall. NWS Miami predicts the rainfall to be between a quarter and half of an inch.

But, it’s Florida. We never lose our sunny rays.

So, even though this is one of those ‘stay indoors watching movies and playing board games’ type of week, the sun will be coming in and out of the clouds starting Wednesday. This means the heat will settle in. Temperatures will be in the 80s, but the forecast is predicting our heat index may reach 105 degrees.

Yes, even with this bad weather. Go figure.