Weather News

Here’s what’s happening with that tropical wave in the Caribbean

Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. By
Up Next
Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. By

There’s a tropical wave about 200 miles east of the Bahamas, but the chances that it’ll form into a serious weather system are small, according to the National Weather Service.

“Small” as in 10 percent for the next two days and 20 percent for the next five days.

“Some slight development is possible over the next few days while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” the NWS’ 8 a.m. tropical weather outlook stated.

As for Sunday, the NWS expects possible waterspouts over the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and Biscayne Bay. Some of the thunderstorms on the Gulf coast and inland areas could produce 45 mph gusts.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  