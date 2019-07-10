It may be partly cloudy in South Florida — but there’s still a risk

Debra’s Story: Why tanning is not worth it It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.

Even though Wednesday afternoon is looking partly cloudy, South Florida’s UV Index is “very high,” according to the National Weather Service in Miami.





That means you can still get a pretty nasty sunburn.

Why?

The sun’s a tease, popping up here and there, now that much of the heavy rain from earlier this week has cleared out.

10 JUL : Thinking about going to the beach today? Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a Moderate Risk for rip currents for Gulf beaches with a Slight Risk for Atlantic beaches. UV index is very high, so wear plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of water! #flwx pic.twitter.com/TTXajDNx44 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 10, 2019

Even if it’s behind clouds, the higher the sun gets in the sky, the more UV radiation it emits. So you’ll want to stay inside during the early afternoon. And if you are hitting the beach or the pool, protect your skin.

Meanwhile, there’s an increased risk for rip currents along the Gulf coast in Southwest Florida, with a slight possibility along the Atlantic. There’s also a storm brewing.

To make matters worse, you’ll be feeling the usual summer heat even with a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weather service says temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be in the high-80s, but it’s going to feel like it’s in the mid-90s.

Monday was the worst. Heavy rain, thunder, flood advisories — the definition of #MondayBlues.

The rest of the week is looking pretty good, though, with the exception of Friday when there’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Saturday may be rainy, too.

The good news?

Saturday night is looking clear.