Weather News
It will be a wet weekend in South Florida. But there’s some good news about that
How to stay safe in really hot weather
After nearly a week of temperatures climbing above 90 degrees and in some cases breaking records, South Florida may get a little reprieve.
That’s the good news.
The bad? It’s going to be a wet weekend.
“Sunday is going to be the best chance for doing something outside,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Arlena Moses.
Saturday, Moses, said, will likely be a washout, thanks to a disturbance moving through. But because of the rain temperatures could stay in the upper 80s.
Sunday is going to depend on where you are. Rain chances are higher in the morning for the coastal areas and higher in the afternoon for inland areas.
South Florida should be back to its normal summer pattern of storms in the afternoon beginning early next week. That also means there could be some more 90 degree days in Miami-Dade and Broward’s future.
Comments