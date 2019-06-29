It will be a wet weekend in South Florida. But there’s some good news about that

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

After nearly a week of temperatures climbing above 90 degrees and in some cases breaking records, South Florida may get a little reprieve.

That’s the good news.

The bad? It’s going to be a wet weekend.

“Sunday is going to be the best chance for doing something outside,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Arlena Moses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday, Moses, said, will likely be a washout, thanks to a disturbance moving through. But because of the rain temperatures could stay in the upper 80s.

Scattered to Numerous showers are expected today, with best chances over interior and Gulf areas in the afternoon. But some thunderstorms should also affect the east coast metro areas at times. pic.twitter.com/E3C7m89jx0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 29, 2019

Sunday is going to depend on where you are. Rain chances are higher in the morning for the coastal areas and higher in the afternoon for inland areas.

South Florida should be back to its normal summer pattern of storms in the afternoon beginning early next week. That also means there could be some more 90 degree days in Miami-Dade and Broward’s future.



