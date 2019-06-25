How does Miami handle a 100-degree heat wave? With a little change

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Miami is hot. But it knows how to keep its cool.

Just give us some water and some AC, and we’re good.

It may feel like more than 100 outside, but it’s business as usual outdoors — at summer camps, at the zoo, on construction sites.

The week-long heat wave was expected to “feel like” 103 on Tuesday, and just about that again on Wednesday. The actual air temperature will reach into the mid-90s. But add that humidity and ...

Some Miami-area construction workers are adjusting daily schedules to avoid working mid-day, when it’s the most miserable.

Erwin Marchang, a subcontractor for Florida Power & Light working on Lincoln Road in South Beach, says his team does most of the “heavy work” early in the morning.

“Every day it’s getting hotter,” Marchang said.

On the highways, no major changes are being made to construction schedules despite the weather, said Miami-Dade Expressway Authority spokeswoman Cynthia Perez.

“These are professionals who are used to working under these types of conditions,” Perez said of construction workers.

Miami Beach Parks and Recreation, which runs various outdoor activities and summer camps, also is business as usual. But the heat is on the minds of the staff.

Time in the shade, frequent water breaks and pool activities keep summer campers safe, city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier says.

At Zoo Miami, spokesman Ron Magill says keeping visitors comfortable is a bigger challenge than accommodating the animals.

“All of our animals are prepared for tropical climates,” Magill said. “They’re more prepared than we are for the heat.” Zoo Miami employees have placed mist machines and water fountains through the park, Magill said. And there are benches in the shade.

So, what’s it like being an air-conditioning repair business during this searing stretch? Miami Ice AC’s phone doesn’t stop ringing, said owner Javier Sanchez.

“The past three or four days it’s been really brutal,” Sanchez said. “We’re completely booked every single day.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention advises staying in air conditioning as much as possible during high temperatures. The agency also advises drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight clothing and keeping outdoor activities to the morning and evening.

Stay cool, Miami.