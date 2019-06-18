The forecast brings better beach weather after all this rain. But it comes with a warning

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

How wet has it been in South Florida over the last couple weeks?

Even the car’s steering wheel felt clammy on the otherwise mostly sunny morning commute Tuesday.

The summer tradition of afternoon storms will stick around for a couple more days. The chances for rush-hour nasty weather — with the potential for frequent lightning and half an inch of rain — peaks at 60% Tuesday and slips to 40% Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms were already moving over the Gulf toward Naples at 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service warned.

Jun 18 @ 946am - Strong thunderstorms are moving over the South Florida Gulf waters. Gusty winds and lightning are likely, with waterspouts possible as well. #flwx pic.twitter.com/qonRVg2EbU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 18, 2019

Your weekend in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and the Florida Keys, however, is going to be clear and mostly sunny. There is some doubt as to how hot it will be, though. The National Weather Service in Miami currently predicts about 89 degrees — about 91 in Fort Lauderdale on Friday and Saturday — but with potential triple heat indexes.

CBS4 meteorolist Lissette Gonzalez, however, sees highs climbing to 90 degrees Wednesday and hitting 94 on Friday.





Orlando, Bradenton and Tallahassee will be even hotter with temperatures ranging from 92 to 95 degrees this weekend, with diminishing rain.

But Mother Nature, she gives and she takes.

With beach weather arriving Friday through the weekend comes the potential for rip currents along Atlantic beaches, the National Weather Service says.