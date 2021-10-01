Traffic
Venetian Causeway to Miami Beach shut down in both directions for wastewater main break
A part of the Venetian Causeway will be closed in both directions for at least 48 hours as crews work to repair a wastewater main break, the city of Miami Beach said.
The closure of the causeway, which connects Downtown Miami with the Venetian Islands and Miami Beach, was announced just hours after a rupture occurred between Purdy Avenue and the Venetian Causeway on Thursday.
People who want to access the Venetian Islands from Miami Beach will have to head west on either the MacArthur Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway and circle back through mainland Miami.
Similarly, to leave Venetian Islands and go to Miami Beach, you’ll have to head east on either the MacArthur or Julia Tuttle causeways.
The causeway was shut down in early September for a similar break.
A precautionary swim advisory also remains in effect for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal and the areas south of the Venetian Causeway.
