Sewer main break shuts down part of the Venetian Causeway, prompts swimming advisory

Traveling to and from Miami Beach ahead of the holiday weekend just got a little messier.

That’s because a sewer main break has shut down the east and westbound lanes of the Venetian Causeway at Purdy Avenue.

And there’s no time frame for when the emergency repairs are expected to be completed.

From Miami Beach, the only way to access the Venetian Islands is by heading west on I-395/MacArthur Causeway or west on I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway and then circling back.

From the Venetian Islands, the only way to access Miami Beach is to head east I-395/MacArthur Causeway or east on I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway and then circle back.

The break also prompted a precautionary swim advisory for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal as well as the area south of the Venetian Causeway. The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park will be closed until further notice.

For real-time traffic updates text MBTraffic to 888777.