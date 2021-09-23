Stuck in a South Florida traffic jam? There are ways to help you avoid gridlock

South Florida traffic is hell.

The Palmetto’s construction is eternal. Rush hour on I-95 is like a turtle race. And when there’s an accident, you might as well call it a day with hours of lane closures and gridlock.

Avoiding highways and major roadways can give some relief (thank goodness for side-street shortcuts), but you’ll eventually find yourself back in a jam.

Until flying cars become a thing, here are some tips to help you avoid hours-long gridlock during your commute.

Use websites and apps

Navigation apps including Google Maps, Apple Maps and MapQuest aren’t just for directions. They can also give you a heads up on traffic jams and help you avoid them.

One of the most popular apps to use for traffic is Waze. The free app lets users post real-time traffic information on accidents, hazards like construction, and police sightings. It also lets users say if traffic is heavy.

Florida also has a real-time traffic app called Florida 511 that provides information for interstate highways and toll roads, including the turnpike.

Similar to its website, the app offers directions to your destination, with travel times and alternate-route options. It also provides information on crashes, congestion, construction and closures. Dial 511 to get info if you’ll rather use a phone.

When in drive mode, the app will also provide alerts as incidents occur along the route.

The Florida Department of Transportation also has a website that updates every five minutes with incidents that the Florida Highway Patrol is responding to and can provide basic details, including the location of where it occurred and if there are any roadblocks.

Sign up for customized Florida 511 alerts

Florida 511 has a free personalized service option that can give up-to-date info for your most frequently traveled routes. Create a free account online, set up your routes and pick the pick the times and days you want to receive roadway updates either via email or text.

Some of the alerts you can sign up for include emergency alerts such as weather watches and warnings or AMBER alerts. Other alerts focus on whether the average travel time to your route has increased or when the average speed of your route has decreased, indicators of potential traffic jams. You can also sign up for “event” alerts ,which include incidents, construction, and road or bridge closures.

Learn alternate routes

We know you have your go-to route that lets you drop off the kids, get coffee and get to work on time. But one day you’ll find yourself in a traffic mess, so it’s best to have a game plan.

Learn alternate routes to locations you frequently visit like your work, your child’s school and to your home. That way, when traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 95, you can take the nearest exit and make an escape.

Knowing different routes will also help you stay calm if you have to take a detour because the Brickell bridge to downtown Miami is stuck in the up position again.

Another tip: Try leaving your house at different times to see when traffic is the lightest for you. Sometimes leaving 10 to 15 minutes early can make a difference or give you wiggle room for potential delays. This is especially important when it rains.

Pay attention to the digital signs on the road

The digital signs you see on the highway don’t just have “buckle up” seat-belt reminders. The signs also flash updates on expected drive times to certain exits and alert upcoming lane closings or crashes.

Follow social media accounts for real-time traffic alerts

Here are some of the Twitter accounts to follow to get traffic alerts.

▪ Total Traffic Miami @TotalTrafficMIA. This account provides updates on the most heavily traveled roadways and highways in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. You can also follow their reporters.

▪ Florida’s Turnpike @fl511_Turnpike

▪ FL511 Southeast @fl511_southeast provides updates for South Florida.

▪ FL511 Statewide @fl511_state

▪ Florida Highway Patrol sometimes post updates on crashes or incidents that will cause heavy delays. You’ll want to follow @FHPMiami and @FHPPalmBeach.

▪ For people planning to visit or leave the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office usually posts traffic updates for the island chain on @mcsonews.

▪ Follow the traffic reporters of your local TV news station including NBC6’s Kelly Blanco @KellyNBC6 and Kristin Sanchez @KristinNBC6 and Local10’s Alexis Frazier @AFrazierWPLG. Follow @MiamiHerald as well for traffic alerts.