Deadly crash shuts section of I-95 in North Miami-Dade, and your commute is gridlocked

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 95 Wednesday morning
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 95 Wednesday morning FDOT

A fatal crash has shut down a section of Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road, causing major gridlock during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

A driver in a silver Mercedes heading north on I-95 lost control of his car and drove off the road, crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact killed him. His passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital.

All of the I-95 northbound lanes in the area except for the express lanes, are shut down for the investigation. That’s causing heavy delays near the heavily traveled Golden Glades Interchange for people who are trying to head into Broward County.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 7:28 AM.

