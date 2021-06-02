Traffic

Krome Avenue reopens after smoke and fire shut road for days — but rain still needed

Aerial view of a brush fire where police shut down a portion of Krome Avenue in Miami, Florida on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Aerial view of a brush fire where police shut down a portion of Krome Avenue in Miami, Florida on Monday, May 31, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Crews are battling a large brush fire in West Miami-Dade that has enveloped nearly 600 acres. But there is progress: A stretch of Krome Avenue is back open to traffic on Wednesday after it was shut down for days because of surrounding flames and heavy smoke.

Krome Avenue was closed from Kendall Drive to Southwest Eighth Street for three days while firefighters worked to control the fire that was sparked by lightning. Fueling the flames is melaleuca, a highly flammable invasive plant from Australia known for pestering the Everglades.

As of Tuesday night, the fire had enveloped 582 acres and was 50% contained to the east side of Krome Avenue, according to the Florida Forest Service Everglades District. Scott Peterich, an agency spokesman, has previously said rain is needed to help the agency stop the fire.

Police shut down a portion of Krome Avenue due to a brush fire in Miami, Florida on Monday, May 31, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

East winds are expected to help steer smoke toward the west, away from residential areas, on Wednesday, said Lissette Gonzalez, a meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS4. Scattered showers and storms are also forecast to develop in South Florida Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WSVN it will continue to monitor Krome Avenue, and if conditions worsen, troopers will shut down the road again.

