Miami-Dade County

Large brush fire in West Miami-Dade forces the closure of a stretch of Krome Ave.

A large brush fire on Monday has shut down a stretch of Krome Avenue from Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street.

The fire started small on Friday or Saturday, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief John Arias.

“It’s just slowly been escalating,” he said.

By 11:30 a.m. Monday, about 10 Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene in West Miami-Dade as Florida Highway Patrol and police blocked off Southwest 88 Street (also known as Kendall Drive) to Eighth Street.

Arias said he could not say what caused it, but the fire has now spread 500 acres as of about 2 p.m. Sunday.

FHP tweeted a photo of the scene at Krome Avenue.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Profile Image of Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway is a 2021 summer intern at the Miami Herald’s Real Time Breaking News and General Assignment team. She has previously written for The Independent Florida Alligator. There she also served as Metro Editor and the Criminal Justice and Breaking News Reporter. She attends the University of Florida and grew up in Tallahassee.
  Comments  
