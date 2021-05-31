Large brush fire in West Miami-Dade forces the closure of a stretch of Krome Ave.

A large brush fire on Monday has shut down a stretch of Krome Avenue from Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street.

The fire started small on Friday or Saturday, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief John Arias.

“It’s just slowly been escalating,” he said.

By 11:30 a.m. Monday, about 10 Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene in West Miami-Dade as Florida Highway Patrol and police blocked off Southwest 88 Street (also known as Kendall Drive) to Eighth Street.

Arias said he could not say what caused it, but the fire has now spread 500 acres as of about 2 p.m. Sunday.

FHP tweeted a photo of the scene at Krome Avenue.

#TrafficAlert



Krome Ave currently shutdown between Kendall Dr. and SW 8 ST due to a large fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/uKXlmAe9Sc — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) May 31, 2021

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.