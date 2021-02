BSO Fire Rescue takes a passenger in Tuesday morning’s crash to the Air Rescue helicopter BSO Fire Rescue

A crash involving one car and three passengers who became trauma alert patients shut down northbound Interstate 75 at U.S. 27 Tuesday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said.

The county’s Air Rescue flew one person to Broward Health. Another person was driven to Broward Health. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m.

Interstate 75 northbound at U.S. 27 shut down Tuesday morning after a crash. Florida Department of Transportation

Vehicle accident with injuries - US 27 and I-75 Northbound. Lanes closed fir air rescue. Heavy delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/LF6Zgb4nf9 — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 23, 2021