Miami man killed after police cruiser flipped several times Sunday on I-75, FHP says

A tire blowout caused a marked Miccosukee police cruiser to flip several times on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash killed the sole passenger, a 43-year-old Miami man. He wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the car and landed in the median.

No one was available at the Miccosukee Police Department Sunday to confirm that the driver, who wasn’t named by FHP, was an officer with the department.

The crash happened around 1:26 a.m. at mile marker 51 and closed part of I-75 until around 7:45 Sunday morning.