Traffic backed up for miles as 79th Street Causeway bridge’s arm malfunctions

Drivers will want to steer clear of the 79th Street Causeway bridge, especially if you’re leaving Miami Beach heading west.

That’s because a malfunctioning arm on the westbound lanes of the flyover has traffic backed up for miles, all the way into North Bay Village, WSVN7 reported.

The station is located in eye’s view of the bridge along the waterway.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: An issue with the 79 St bridge has WB traffic backed up into North Bay Village. pic.twitter.com/7l290bf8Da — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 22, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Crews managed to get the arm up enough to let two of the innermost lanes pass but North Bay Village police still set up a roadblock to direct traffic away from the westbound lanes.

“Eastbound is fine,” the station broadcast.

Alternate routes off the Beach include the Julia Tuttle to the south or the Broad Causeway to the north at 125th Street.

The 79th Street bridge was blocked earlier this year in January, with an arm locked in the upright position.